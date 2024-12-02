Celtics vs. Heat NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 2

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, December 2, 2024

Monday, December 2, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN

The Boston Celtics (16-4) host the Miami Heat (9-9) after winning four home games in a row. The Celtics are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 2, 2024. The point total is 217.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -8.5 217.5 -334 +270

Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (75%)

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics have registered an 8-11-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Heat are 8-9-1 this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total 10 times out of 18 chances this season.

Heat games this year have hit the over 55.6% of the time (10 out of 18 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Boston has fared worse when playing at home, covering three times in nine home games, and five times in 11 road games.

At home, the Celtics exceed the total 66.7% of the time (six of nine games). They've hit the over in 36.4% of away games (four of 11 contests).

This year, Miami is 3-5-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-4-1 ATS (.500).

Looking at the over/under, Heat games have gone over less frequently at home (four of eight, 50%) than on the road (six of 10, 60%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 29 points, 5.7 assists and 8.5 boards.

Derrick White is averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown averages 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16 points, 3 boards and 2.9 assists.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 assists and 4.2 boards.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Bam Adebayo gets the Heat 15.7 points, 9.9 boards and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

Tyler Herro averages 24 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 4.2 treys per game (third in league).

Per game, Jimmy Butler gets the Heat 18.9 points, 5.1 boards and 4.8 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 13 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is draining 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

The Heat are getting 10.6 points, 2.2 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Duncan Robinson.

