Celtics vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-8) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (5-7) at TD Garden on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -6.5 230.5 -260 +215

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (70.6%)

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a 4-7-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 3-9-0 this season.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under five times this season.

Grizzlies games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

Against the spread, Boston has performed better when playing at home, covering two times in five home games, and two times in seven road games.

In terms of point totals, the Celtics hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total three times in five opportunities this season (60%). In road games, they have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season, Memphis is 3-5-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, it is 0-4-0 ATS (.000).

Looking at the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over less often at home (three of eight, 37.5%) than away (two of four, 50%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 27.7 points, 5 boards and 4 assists.

Derrick White averages 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Neemias Queta is averaging 8.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 15.2 points, 2 assists and 2.1 boards.

Grizzlies Leaders

Ja Morant is averaging 18.9 points, 3.7 boards and 8.1 assists for the Grizzlies.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 14.5 points, 5.9 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.9% of his shots from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 17.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is draining 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

The Grizzlies are getting 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Santi Aldama.

The Grizzlies receive 10.7 points per game from Jock Landale, plus 5.4 boards and 1.6 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.