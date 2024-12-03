CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb faces a matchup against the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (241 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Lamb for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Bengals? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Lamb vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.05

71.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

With 118.9 fantasy points in 2024 (9.9 per game), Lamb is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position and 61st overall.

In his last three games, Lamb has tallied 199 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 20 catches (30 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 21.3 (7.1 per game) during that stretch.

Lamb has put up 31.9 fantasy points (6.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 34 passes on 52 targets for 267 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Lamb's fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, when he compiled 26.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, CeeDee Lamb had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he tallied just 2.4 fantasy points (1 reception, 3 yards).

Bengals Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed seven players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Bengals have allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Cincinnati has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Cincinnati has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Bengals this season.

