Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2 Predictions, Picks & Odds – NBA ECF May 21, 2026

There's only one game on the NBA slate tonight, but it's the only one you need. The Cleveland Cavaliers travel back to Madison Square Garden for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, a rematch just 48 hours after one of the most stunning playoff collapses in recent history. Cleveland led by 22 points with under eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter and scored just 11 points the rest of the way, including 3 in overtime, as the Knicks stole Game 1, 115–104. If you were looking for a prime-time drama machine heading into the postseason, you found it. Let's get into the picks.

Game Details Cleveland Cavaliers (+6.5) at New York Knicks (-6.5)

Madison Square Garden · 8:10 PM ET · ESPN

Step-by-Step Game Analysis

Step 1 The Psychological Landscape Game 1 was one of the most psychologically damaging losses you can suffer in a playoff series. Cleveland had this game won. They led by 22 with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter and executed their game plan beautifully for three and a half quarters. Donovan Mitchell was everywhere — 29 points, six steals — and James Harden ran the offense efficiently through three quarters. Then the wheels came off completely, and the Knicks outscored Cleveland 44-11 from that point forward. The question for Game 2 isn't just about X's and O's. It's about whether Kenny Atkinson's team can shake off a gut-punch loss and respond on the road, in one of the loudest arenas in sports, against a team that is now riding an eight-game winning streak and playing with all the confidence in the world. The Cavaliers are 27-9 straight up following a loss this season, so they've demonstrated they can respond. But a Game 1 collapse of that magnitude in the Conference Finals is a different test entirely.

Step 2 The James Harden Problem This is the series within the series, and it's the single most important factor in projecting Game 2. Harden finished Game 1 with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in 42 minutes, numbers that read fine on the surface until you realize he turned the ball over six times. Jalen Brunson identified Harden as the primary defensive target and hunted him relentlessly in the fourth quarter and overtime, going 7-for-8 when Harden was the primary defender. Harden had more turnovers in Game 1 than made field goals. ⚠ Key Trend: In the 6 games this postseason where Harden committed more turnovers than made baskets, the Cavaliers are 0-6 straight up and against the spread. That's not a coincidence. That's a blueprint. Surely, Brunson is not going to stop targeting that switch. The Knicks' coaching staff will have the fourth-quarter tape ready, and the same action that produced the comeback will likely be the foundation of New York's entire offensive game plan Thursday night. For Cleveland to cover, let alone win, Harden needs to be both aggressive and decisive. His age (36) and the cumulative fatigue from two grueling seven-game series cannot be overlooked. Harden has played more playoff minutes than any player on the Knicks' roster at this point in the postseason.

Step 3 Knicks Home-Court Dominance The numbers here are not subtle. The New York Knicks are 23-3 straight up and 19-6 against the spread when favored by at least 6.5 points this season. They are coming off a nine-day rest advantage prior to the opener. The crowd at MSG is a legitimate factor — when Brunson started his comeback in the fourth quarter, that building became a rocket ship. 23-3 SU as 6.5+ fav. 19-6 ATS as 6.5+ fav. +26.4 Avg margin, playoff wins 54.8% FG% in playoff wins OG Anunoby returned from his hamstring injury in Game 1 and, despite a slow start, finished with 13 points. A healthier Anunoby in Game 2 adds another dimension to New York's defense and their ability to guard multiple positions. Mikal Bridges added 18 in the opener and is the model of playoff consistency in this lineup.

Step 4 Can Cleveland Cover? There's a credible case here. The Cavaliers showed last series that they can win games on the road, and their interior offense — the combination of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley — remains underutilized. Allen scored just 10 points on six shots in Game 1, often forgotten as Cleveland went away from their ground game late in the game. The Knicks are susceptible inside — Joel Embiid found real success attacking the paint against this defense in Round 2 — and if Cleveland commits to feeding Allen early and often, they can keep this game closer than the spread suggests. Mitchell, too, is a different animal from a bounce-back perspective. He's averaged 29 points in big road games this postseason and plays his best when the stakes are highest. The spread at 6.5, however, is a lot of points to give in a playoff game where both teams know each other well. The Cavaliers' road record this postseason is a concern — Cleveland has been unreliable away from home in this run — but there's enough talent on this team to keep it within striking distance.

Step 5 Total Analysis The total opened at 216.5. Game 1 produced 219 combined points, but overtime inflated that number. In regulation, the teams combined for just 202. Both defenses are elite — New York ranks first in the playoffs in opponents' rebounds at 35.4, and Cleveland's defensive structure is built around disciplined rotations. Fatigue is real for the Cavaliers, and tired legs tend to create slower offensive execution. The under has value in a game where both teams will be playing with urgency and where turnovers — particularly from Harden — can suppress scoring.

The Picks

Best Bet New York Knicks -6.5 -106 This is the pick. Brunson will attack Harden again. The crowd will be even louder with the memory of Tuesday's comeback fresh in the building. The Knicks' home-court record against this spread is elite (19-6 ATS at 6.5+), and Cleveland has not shown the ability to stop Brunson when he's locked in. Unless Harden completely transforms his approach and the Cavaliers find a way to protect the ball, the Knicks should win this one comfortably and cover. Bet This Pick →

Total Under 216.5 Both defenses tighten in a must-respond environment. Harden's tendencies to turn the ball over suppress possessions, and the regulation score in Game 1 was just 202 points combined. The Cavaliers can't afford to play fast and loose — they need to be disciplined. The under is the lean.