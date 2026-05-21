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Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2 Predictions, Picks & Odds – NBA ECF May 21, 2026

FanDuel Staff
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Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2 Predictions, Picks & Odds – NBA ECF May 21, 2026
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2 – NBA Betting Picks & Predictions | Thursday May 21, 2026

NBA Eastern Conference Finals · Game 2 · May 21, 2026

Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks
Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers
CLE vs NYK

NBA Betting Picks & Predictions

Eastern Conference Finals · Game 2 · Thursday, May 21, 2026

Jalen Brunson · NYK D. Mitchell · CLE
Bet Now

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Spread NYK -6.5 -106
Moneyline NYK -235 CLE +194
Total 216.5 O/U

There's only one game on the NBA slate tonight, but it's the only one you need. The Cleveland Cavaliers travel back to Madison Square Garden for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, a rematch just 48 hours after one of the most stunning playoff collapses in recent history. Cleveland led by 22 points with under eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter and scored just 11 points the rest of the way, including 3 in overtime, as the Knicks stole Game 1, 115–104. If you were looking for a prime-time drama machine heading into the postseason, you found it. Let's get into the picks.

Game Details

Cleveland Cavaliers (+6.5) at New York Knicks (-6.5)
Madison Square Garden  ·  8:10 PM ET  ·  ESPN

Step-by-Step Game Analysis

Step 1

The Psychological Landscape

Game 1 was one of the most psychologically damaging losses you can suffer in a playoff series. Cleveland had this game won. They led by 22 with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter and executed their game plan beautifully for three and a half quarters. Donovan Mitchell was everywhere — 29 points, six steals — and James Harden ran the offense efficiently through three quarters. Then the wheels came off completely, and the Knicks outscored Cleveland 44-11 from that point forward.

The question for Game 2 isn't just about X's and O's. It's about whether Kenny Atkinson's team can shake off a gut-punch loss and respond on the road, in one of the loudest arenas in sports, against a team that is now riding an eight-game winning streak and playing with all the confidence in the world. The Cavaliers are 27-9 straight up following a loss this season, so they've demonstrated they can respond. But a Game 1 collapse of that magnitude in the Conference Finals is a different test entirely.

Step 2

The James Harden Problem

This is the series within the series, and it's the single most important factor in projecting Game 2. Harden finished Game 1 with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in 42 minutes, numbers that read fine on the surface until you realize he turned the ball over six times. Jalen Brunson identified Harden as the primary defensive target and hunted him relentlessly in the fourth quarter and overtime, going 7-for-8 when Harden was the primary defender. Harden had more turnovers in Game 1 than made field goals.

⚠ Key Trend: In the 6 games this postseason where Harden committed more turnovers than made baskets, the Cavaliers are 0-6 straight up and against the spread. That's not a coincidence. That's a blueprint.

Surely, Brunson is not going to stop targeting that switch. The Knicks' coaching staff will have the fourth-quarter tape ready, and the same action that produced the comeback will likely be the foundation of New York's entire offensive game plan Thursday night. For Cleveland to cover, let alone win, Harden needs to be both aggressive and decisive. His age (36) and the cumulative fatigue from two grueling seven-game series cannot be overlooked. Harden has played more playoff minutes than any player on the Knicks' roster at this point in the postseason.

Step 3

Knicks Home-Court Dominance

The numbers here are not subtle. The New York Knicks are 23-3 straight up and 19-6 against the spread when favored by at least 6.5 points this season. They are coming off a nine-day rest advantage prior to the opener. The crowd at MSG is a legitimate factor — when Brunson started his comeback in the fourth quarter, that building became a rocket ship.

23-3 SU as 6.5+ fav.
19-6 ATS as 6.5+ fav.
+26.4 Avg margin, playoff wins
54.8% FG% in playoff wins

OG Anunoby returned from his hamstring injury in Game 1 and, despite a slow start, finished with 13 points. A healthier Anunoby in Game 2 adds another dimension to New York's defense and their ability to guard multiple positions. Mikal Bridges added 18 in the opener and is the model of playoff consistency in this lineup.

Step 4

Can Cleveland Cover?

There's a credible case here. The Cavaliers showed last series that they can win games on the road, and their interior offense — the combination of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley — remains underutilized. Allen scored just 10 points on six shots in Game 1, often forgotten as Cleveland went away from their ground game late in the game. The Knicks are susceptible inside — Joel Embiid found real success attacking the paint against this defense in Round 2 — and if Cleveland commits to feeding Allen early and often, they can keep this game closer than the spread suggests.

Mitchell, too, is a different animal from a bounce-back perspective. He's averaged 29 points in big road games this postseason and plays his best when the stakes are highest. The spread at 6.5, however, is a lot of points to give in a playoff game where both teams know each other well. The Cavaliers' road record this postseason is a concern — Cleveland has been unreliable away from home in this run — but there's enough talent on this team to keep it within striking distance.

Step 5

Total Analysis

The total opened at 216.5. Game 1 produced 219 combined points, but overtime inflated that number. In regulation, the teams combined for just 202. Both defenses are elite — New York ranks first in the playoffs in opponents' rebounds at 35.4, and Cleveland's defensive structure is built around disciplined rotations. Fatigue is real for the Cavaliers, and tired legs tend to create slower offensive execution. The under has value in a game where both teams will be playing with urgency and where turnovers — particularly from Harden — can suppress scoring.

The Picks

Best Bet New York Knicks -6.5 -106

This is the pick. Brunson will attack Harden again. The crowd will be even louder with the memory of Tuesday's comeback fresh in the building. The Knicks' home-court record against this spread is elite (19-6 ATS at 6.5+), and Cleveland has not shown the ability to stop Brunson when he's locked in. Unless Harden completely transforms his approach and the Cavaliers find a way to protect the ball, the Knicks should win this one comfortably and cover.

Total Under 216.5

Both defenses tighten in a must-respond environment. Harden's tendencies to turn the ball over suppress possessions, and the regulation score in Game 1 was just 202 points combined. The Cavaliers can't afford to play fast and loose — they need to be disciplined. The under is the lean.

Score Prediction

Knicks 111
Cavaliers 102

Ready to place your bets?

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Odds sourced from FanDuel Sportsbook and subject to change. Must be 21+ and in an eligible state to wager. Gambling involves risk. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2026 NBA Betting Analysis · For entertainment and informational purposes only · 21+ · Please gamble responsibly

Frequently Asked Questions — Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2

Q: What are the odds for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2 on May 21, 2026?

The New York Knicks are favored at -6.5 on the spread (-106) with a moneyline of -235. The Cleveland Cavaliers are +6.5 underdogs on the spread with a moneyline of +194. The game total is set at 216.5. All odds are available at FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change before the 8:10 PM ET tip-off at Madison Square Garden.

Q: Why are the Cleveland Cavaliers struggling on the road in the 2026 NBA Playoffs?

The Cavaliers have been unreliable away from home throughout the 2026 postseason, posting a 2-5 road record against the spread — a cover rate of just 28.6%. A significant contributing factor is James Harden, whose turnover-heavy performances on the road have directly impacted Cleveland's ability to compete in close games. In the six games this postseason where Harden committed more turnovers than made field goals, the Cavaliers are 0-6 both straight up and against the spread. The physical toll of back-to-back seven-game series has also compounded Cleveland's fatigue disadvantage, particularly against a fresher Knicks team that entered the ECF off a nine-day rest following their sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Q: Is the Under a good bet for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2?

Yes, the Under 216.5 has strong value for Game 2. While Game 1 produced 219 combined points, that total was inflated by an overtime period — the regulation score was just 202 points. Both teams are built around elite defenses: the New York Knicks rank first in the playoffs in opponents' rebounds at 35.4, and the Cleveland Cavaliers run disciplined defensive rotations designed to limit easy buckets. Fatigue on the Cavaliers side will slow their offensive execution, and Harden's tendency to turn the ball over will suppress Cleveland's possessions. In a high-stakes Game 2 environment where both teams are playing with urgency and structure, expect a grind-it-out pace that stays comfortably under the total.

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