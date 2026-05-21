NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

James Harden 6+ Assists

Max Strus 3+ Made Threes

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Knicks vs Cavs Game 2 Props: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

To Record 6+ Assists To Record 6+ Assists James Harden -158 View more odds in Sportsbook

Game 1 wasn't a good night for James Harden. With that said, he was a little unlucky in the assists department, and I think he'll notch at least six dimes tonight.

Harden finished the series opener with only three assists, but he registered a whopping 12 potential assists -- his teammates didn't convert his passes into buckets at their usual rate.

In the regular season, Harden averaged 13.3 potential assists and 7.7 actual assists per night as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Harden has played at least 35 minutes in 12 consecutive games and has the ball in his hands a lot. He averaged 6.3 assists per game in the last round, and the New York Knicks' defense isn't as strong as the Detroit Pistons' D.

I think we'll see Harden's assist total jump back up to normal levels in Game 2.

I have a hunch Max Strus may see a bigger role for the Cavs the rest of this series.

Strus played a solid 25 minutes and took six threes in Game 1, making two of them. But it's his defense that could get him more playing time as Cleveland desperately needs someone to make life tough on Jalen Brunson. Cleveland put Harden on Brunson a lot down the stretch in the opener, and Brunson caught fire. Strus might not do any better, but he fared pretty well against Cade Cunningham in the second round.

If Strus gets more minutes, that'll give him more chances to hit threes. He's not shy -- as evidenced by his six three-point tries in Game 1 -- and shot 40.2% from deep in the regular season, so even if I'm wrong about Strus getting more run today, he can still make three triples.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.