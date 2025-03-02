Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBA TV, KATU, KUNP, and FDSOH

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-33) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-10) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2, 2025 as 11.5-point underdogs. The Cavaliers have won nine games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 236.5.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -11.5 236.5 -521 +400

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (88.1%)

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 38-19-2 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have played 60 games, with 34 wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 38 times out of 60 chances.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the point total 50% of the time (30 out of 60 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-9-1) than it has in road affairs (17-10-1).

Looking at point totals, the Cavaliers hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total 20 times in 31 opportunities this season (64.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 18 times in 28 opportunities (64.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 18-12-0 record) than away (.533, 16-13-1).

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over more frequently at home (17 of 30, 56.7%) than away (13 of 30, 43.3%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 57% from the field and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Darius Garland is averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 assists and 2.5 boards.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 70.7% from the field (second in NBA).

Ty Jerome's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the floor and 44.8% from downtown (fourth in league), with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 41.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons averages 18.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5 assists. He is also draining 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 6.3 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Toumani Camara averages 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers are getting 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 12.6 points, 3 boards and 5.3 assists per game from Scoot Henderson.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.