Cavaliers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (31-40) are big, 14-point underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers (58-14) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The game begins at 7 p.m. ET on FDSOH and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -14 239.5 -1000 +660

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (84.9%)

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a 43-27-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Spurs' 71 games this season, they have 32 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 45 times out of 71 chances this season.

Spurs games this year have hit the over on 39 of 71 set point totals (54.9%).

Cleveland sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (21-13-1) than it does in road games (22-14-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 21 times in 35 opportunities this season (60%). On the road, they have hit the over 24 times in 37 opportunities (64.9%).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (18-18-0). Away, it is .400 (14-21-0).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have finished over more frequently at home (20 of 36, 55.6%) than away (19 of 35, 54.3%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 23.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 44% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made treys per game (eighth in league).

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 40.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 10 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ty Jerome averages 12.2 points, 2.5 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field and 43.1% from downtown (sixth in league), with 1.5 made treys per contest.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 17.3 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Per game, De'Aaron Fox provides the Spurs 23.5 points, 4.8 boards and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

The Spurs are getting 24.3 points, 11 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Victor Wembanyama.

Chris Paul averages 8.7 points, 3.6 boards and 7.7 assists. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Stephon Castle averages 14.1 points, 3.2 boards and 3.6 assists. He is making 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 28.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

The Spurs are getting 16.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Devin Vassell.

