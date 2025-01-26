Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSDET

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-9) are heavily favored (-10.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (23-22) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The matchup airs on NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSDET. The point total is 232.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10.5 232.5 -481 +370

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (80.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 29-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Pistons are 23-19-3 against the spread this year.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 29 times.

Pistons games this season have eclipsed the over/under 24 times in 45 opportunities (53.3%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 16 times in 24 opportunities at home, and it has covered 13 times in 21 opportunities on the road.

The Cavaliers have exceeded the total in 15 of 24 home games (62.5%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in 14 of 21 matchups (66.7%).

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (15-8-1) than at home (8-11-2).

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have gone over less frequently at home (11 of 21, 52.4%) than on the road (13 of 24, 54.2%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.5 boards.

Darius Garland averages 21.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc (10th in NBA), with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 70.5% from the field (second in NBA).

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Ty Jerome is averaging 10.8 points, 2.3 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 24.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists. He is also draining 45.5% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Jalen Duren averages 10.1 points, 9.7 boards and 2.3 assists. He is also sinking 70.2% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

Tobias Harris averages 12.8 points, 6.2 boards and 2.5 assists. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Pistons are getting 16.2 points, 2.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Malik Beasley.

The Pistons are getting 5.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

