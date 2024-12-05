Cavaliers vs. Nuggets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 5

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBA TV, ALT2, KUSA, and FDSOH

The Denver Nuggets (11-8) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-3) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, December 5, 2024. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT2, KUSA, and FDSOH. The over/under is set at 235.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -3.5 235.5 -176 +148

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (61.6%)

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 16-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have played 19 games, with seven wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 13 times out of 19 chances this season.

Nuggets games this year have hit the over 63.2% of the time (12 out of 19 games with a set point total).

In home games, Cleveland owns a better record against the spread (11-2-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (5-4-0).

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (61.5%) than games on the road (55.6%).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .300 (3-7-0). On the road, it is .444 (4-4-1).

Nuggets games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (seven times out of 10) than away (five of nine) this year.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.3 points, 4.9 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 9.3 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 54.3% from the floor.

Darius Garland is averaging 20.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14 points, 10.3 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Ty Jerome averages 11.8 points, 2 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 57% from the floor and 50% from downtown (fourth in NBA), with 1.6 made treys per game.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 30.1 points, 13 boards and 10.4 assists. He is also sinking 56.4% of his shots from the field and 52.2% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with 2.3 triples per game.

The Nuggets are receiving 18.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr..

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 4 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. He is making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

Russell Westbrook averages 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists. He is draining 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Nuggets are getting 15.6 points, 5.1 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Christian Braun.

