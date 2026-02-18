Cavaliers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 19

Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: YES and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (34-21) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-38) on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at Rocket Arena as heavy, 15-point favorites. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on YES and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -15 229.5 -901 +610

Cavaliers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (86%)

Cavaliers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 24-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets are 25-25-3 against the spread this year.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 26 times out of 53 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in 25 of 53 opportunities (47.2%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 11 times in 29 games when playing at home, and it has covered 13 times in 26 games on the road.

The Cavaliers have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (41.4%) than away games (53.8%).

Brooklyn has performed better against the spread at home (13-13-1) than on the road (12-12-2) this season.

Nets games have gone above the over/under 51.9% of the time at home (14 of 27), and 42.3% of the time on the road (11 of 26).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

James Harden is averaging 25 points, 4.9 boards and 8.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.6 points, 8.3 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.9 points, 2.3 assists and 5.4 boards.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 12.3 points, 3 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 25 points, 7.2 boards and 3.2 assists. He is also draining 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 3.7 triples per game (second in league).

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is draining 59% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA).

Day'Ron Sharpe's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 61.1% of his shots from the field.

Noah Clowney averages 13 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Egor Demin averages 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is draining 40.6% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

