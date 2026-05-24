Cavaliers vs. Knicks Eastern Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 25

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ESPN

The New York Knicks take a 3-0 series lead into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks are favored by 2.5 points in the matchup, which airs on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The point total is set at 217.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -2.5 217.5 -132 +112

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (57.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a game 42 times this season (42-39-1).

Against the spread, the Cavaliers are 33-47-2 this year.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

Cavaliers games this year have hit the over 50% of the time (41 out of 82 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, New York has a better record against the spread (27-13-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (15-26-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 19 times in 40 opportunities this season (47.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 18 times in 42 opportunities (42.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Cleveland has a better winning percentage at home (.415, 17-23-1 record) than on the road (.390, 16-24-1).

Cavaliers games have gone above the over/under less often at home (17 times out of 41) than away (24 of 41) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 26 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.1 points, 3 assists and 11.9 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges averages 14.4 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Josh Hart is averaging 12 points, 4.8 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He is also sinking 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 triples (sixth in league).

James Harden's numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples (ninth in league).

Per game, Evan Mobley gives the Cavaliers 18.2 points, 9 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Per game, Jarrett Allen provides the Cavaliers 15.4 points, 8.5 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Jaylon Tyson's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 5.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 44.6% from beyond the arc (fourth in league), with an average of 2 triples.

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