Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage:

The New York Knicks (48-27) are big, 10.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (60-15) on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on Cleveland Cavaliers. The over/under is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10.5 230.5 -510 +390

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (76.9%)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a game 43 times this season (43-30-2).

The Knicks are 36-38-1 against the spread this season.

This season, 48 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

The Knicks have gone over the point total 54.7% of the time this year (41 of 75 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 37 games when playing at home, and it has covered 22 times in 38 games on the road.

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (62.2%) than games on the road (65.8%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New York has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 19-18-1 record) than on the road (.459, 17-20-0).

Knicks games have gone above the over/under more often at home (22 times out of 38) than on the road (19 of 37) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 24 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (eighth in league).

Evan Mobley averages 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Darius Garland averages 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.8 points, 10 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 70.6% from the field (first in league).

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Karl-Anthony Towns gets the Knicks 24.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Josh Hart provides the Knicks 13.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Mikal Bridges gets the Knicks 17.9 points, 3.2 boards and 3.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, OG Anunoby provides the Knicks 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.

The Knicks are getting 9.4 points, 2.5 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Miles McBride.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.