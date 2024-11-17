Cavaliers vs. Hornets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 17

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSSE

The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-0) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-7) on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10.5 224.5 -592 +430

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (89%)

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a 10-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 12 games this year, they have six wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under nine times out of 12 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have gone over the total in three of 12 opportunities (25%).

Against the spread, Cleveland has performed better at home, covering six times in seven home games, and four times in seven road games.

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the total in five of seven home games (71.4%), compared to four of seven road games (57.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 3-3-1 record) than on the road (.600, 3-2-0).

Hornets games have gone above the over/under 28.6% of the time at home (two of seven), and 20% of the time on the road (one of five).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points, 4.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Darius Garland averages 21.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 53.1% from the field and 45.8% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarrett Allen averages 14.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 8.6 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the floor.

Caris LeVert is averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 29.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Hornets.

Tre Mann averages 14.5 points, 3 boards and 3 assists. He is also making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Hornets receive 9.6 points per game from Grant Williams, plus 4.7 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Hornets are getting 15.1 points, 6.8 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Miles Bridges.

The Hornets get 9.4 points per game from Cody Martin, plus 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.