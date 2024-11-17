Cavaliers vs. Hornets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 17
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: FDSOH and FDSSE
The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-0) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-7) on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Cavaliers
|-10.5
|224.5
|-592
|+430
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cavaliers win (89%)
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers have put together a 10-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Hornets' 12 games this year, they have six wins against the spread.
- Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under nine times out of 12 chances this season.
- Hornets games this year have gone over the total in three of 12 opportunities (25%).
- Against the spread, Cleveland has performed better at home, covering six times in seven home games, and four times in seven road games.
- The Cavaliers have eclipsed the total in five of seven home games (71.4%), compared to four of seven road games (57.1%).
- In 2024-25 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 3-3-1 record) than on the road (.600, 3-2-0).
- Hornets games have gone above the over/under 28.6% of the time at home (two of seven), and 20% of the time on the road (one of five).
Cavaliers Leaders
- Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points, 4.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.
- Darius Garland averages 21.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 53.1% from the field and 45.8% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jarrett Allen averages 14.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 8.6 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the floor.
- Caris LeVert is averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Hornets Leaders
- LaMelo Ball is averaging 29.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Hornets.
- Tre Mann averages 14.5 points, 3 boards and 3 assists. He is also making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
- The Hornets receive 9.6 points per game from Grant Williams, plus 4.7 boards and 2.3 assists.
- The Hornets are getting 15.1 points, 6.8 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Miles Bridges.
- The Hornets get 9.4 points per game from Cody Martin, plus 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.