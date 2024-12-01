Cavaliers vs. Celtics NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 1

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBA TV, FDSOH, and NBCS-BOS

The Eastern's top two teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-3) and the Boston Celtics (16-3), take the court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSOH, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are favored by 1 point on the road. The point total is set at 232 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -1 232 -116 -102

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (50.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 8-10-1 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have played 20 games, with 14 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 10 times out of 20 chances this season.

Cavaliers games this year have gone over the total in 13 of 20 opportunities (65%).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in nine games at home, and it has covered five times in 10 games on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Celtics hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total six times in nine opportunities this season (66.7%). In road games, they have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, Cleveland is 9-2-0 at home against the spread (.818 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-4-0 ATS (.556).

Looking at the over/under, Cavaliers games have finished over eight of 11 times at home (72.7%), and five of nine away (55.6%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 28.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4 made treys (fifth in league).

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.8 made 3-pointers (seventh in league).

Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.7 points, 6.3 boards and 4.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 15.6 points, 2.8 boards and 2.8 assists.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.1 points, 4.3 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Cavaliers Leaders

Per game, Donovan Mitchell provides the Cavaliers 24.1 points, 4.7 boards and 4 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Cavaliers get 18.2 points per game from Evan Mobley, plus 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Jarrett Allen averages 14.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is draining 70.1% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

Darius Garland averages 20.7 points, 2.4 boards and 6.8 assists. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 44.2% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest.

The Cavaliers get 12.1 points per game from Ty Jerome, plus 2.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.