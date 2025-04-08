Cavaliers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (36-42) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (62-16) at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The contest airs on FDSOH and CHSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -11.5 238.5 -592 +430

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (82.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 44 times over 78 games with a set spread.

The Bulls have played 78 games, with 40 wins against the spread.

This season, 48 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

Bulls games this season have hit the over 42 times in 78 opportunities (53.8%).

At home, Cleveland has the same winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.564).

At home, the Cavaliers exceed the over/under 59% of the time (23 of 39 games). They hit the over more often in road games, going over the total in 64.1% of games (25 of 39).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .487 (19-19-1). Away, it is .538 (21-16-2).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have finished over less frequently at home (20 of 39, 51.3%) than away (22 of 39, 56.4%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 9.2 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 56.3% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 2.9 boards and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.8 points, 9.8 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the floor and 40.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Ty Jerome's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 51.3% from the field and 42.8% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 18.7 points for the Bulls, plus 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 8 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He is draining 46.2% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 3.4 boards and 0.9 assists per game. He is making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Bulls are getting 8.1 points, 5.5 boards and 1 assists per game from Jalen Smith.

Per game, Patrick Williams provides the Bulls 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

