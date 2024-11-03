Cavaliers vs. Bucks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI

The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-0) are favored (by 5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (1-5) on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is 230 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -5 -110 -110 230 -110 -110 -210 +176

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (66.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bucks have two wins against the spread in six games this season.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total four times out of six chances this season.

Bucks games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals.

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 8.6 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 56% from the floor.

Donovan Mitchell averages 24.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists.

Jarrett Allen averages 15.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 73.2% from the field (third in league).

Darius Garland is averaging 17.9 points, 2 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Caris LeVert is averaging 12 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 boards.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo provides the Bucks 31 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 5 boards and 6.7 assists per game. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 triples.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 37.3% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Bobby Portis averages 11 points, 7.7 boards and 1 assists. He is draining 47.6% of his shots from the field.

Taurean Prince's numbers on the season are 9 points, 5.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 56.8% of his shots from the floor and 54.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

