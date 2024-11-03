Cavaliers vs. Bucks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI
The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-0) are favored (by 5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (1-5) on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is 230 in the matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Favorite Spread Odds
Underdog Spread Odds
Total
Over Total Odds
Under Total Odds
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Cavaliers
|-5
|-110
|-110
|230
|-110
|-110
|-210
|+176
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cavaliers win (66.2%)
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers have put together a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bucks have two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- Cavaliers games have gone over the total four times out of six chances this season.
- Bucks games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals.
Cavaliers Leaders
- Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 8.6 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 56% from the floor.
- Donovan Mitchell averages 24.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists.
- Jarrett Allen averages 15.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 73.2% from the field (third in league).
- Darius Garland is averaging 17.9 points, 2 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
- Caris LeVert is averaging 12 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 boards.
Bucks Leaders
- Per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo provides the Bucks 31 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 5 boards and 6.7 assists per game. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 triples.
- Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 37.3% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.
- Bobby Portis averages 11 points, 7.7 boards and 1 assists. He is draining 47.6% of his shots from the field.
- Taurean Prince's numbers on the season are 9 points, 5.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 56.8% of his shots from the floor and 54.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.
