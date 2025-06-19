Cardinals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox.

Cardinals vs White Sox Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (38-35) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-50)

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSMW

Cardinals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-136) | CHW: (+116)

STL: (-136) | CHW: (+116) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+115) | CHW: +1.5 (-138)

STL: -1.5 (+115) | CHW: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cardinals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 3-6, 3.65 ERA vs Adrian Houser (White Sox) - 2-2, 2.15 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Erick Fedde (3-6) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (2-2) will take the ball for the White Sox. Fedde and his team have a record of 8-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Fedde and his team have lost each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The White Sox are 3-1-0 against the spread when Houser starts. The White Sox have a 1-3 record in Houser's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (56.6%)

Cardinals vs White Sox Moneyline

St. Louis is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +116 underdog at home.

Cardinals vs White Sox Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Cardinals are +115 to cover, and the White Sox are -138.

The Cardinals-White Sox contest on June 19 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Cardinals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 15, or 48.4%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

St. Louis has a record of 5-4 when favored by -136 or more this year.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 39 of their 73 opportunities.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 40-33-0 in 73 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have a 21-48 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Chicago has a 19-43 record (winning only 30.6% of its games).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times this season for a 33-34-3 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have put together a 39-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.7% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with 83 hits and an OBP of .388, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .451. He's batting .323.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Donovan hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with two doubles and an RBI.

Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 101st, his on-base percentage 116th, and his slugging percentage 114th.

Arenado has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Willson Contreras is batting .248 with a .411 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Lars Nootbaar has been key for St. Louis with 60 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .357.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has put up an on-base percentage of .321, a slugging percentage of .441, and has 62 hits, all club-bests for the White Sox (while batting .242).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 93rd and he is 63rd in slugging.

Vargas enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .270 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Chase Meidroth has five doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while batting .276. He's slugging .337 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .235 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.

Luis Robert has eight doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .190.

Cardinals vs White Sox Head to Head

6/17/2025: 12-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/5/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/4/2024: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/3/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 7/9/2023: 4-3 STL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 STL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/8/2023: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/7/2023: 8-7 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

