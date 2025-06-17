Cardinals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Cardinals vs White Sox Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (37-35) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-49)

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSMW

Cardinals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-158) | CHW: (+134)

STL: (-158) | CHW: (+134) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126)

STL: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cardinals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 3-6, 4.17 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 3-3, 2.37 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Matthew Liberatore (3-6, 4.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Shane Smith (3-3, 2.37 ERA). Liberatore's team is 4-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Liberatore's team is 2-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Smith starts, the White Sox have gone 7-6-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 4-8 in Smith's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (57.3%)

Cardinals vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -158 favorite despite being on the road.

Cardinals vs White Sox Spread

The Cardinals are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+105 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -126 to cover.

The Cardinals-White Sox contest on June 17 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Cardinals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 14, or 46.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

St. Louis has been listed as a favorite of -158 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 72 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 39-33-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 30.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-47).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Chicago has gone 16-39 (29.1%).

The White Sox have played in 69 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-34-3).

The White Sox have covered 56.5% of their games this season, going 39-30-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with 79 hits and an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .440. He's batting .313.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is batting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average ranks 107th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 122nd, and his slugging percentage 115th.

Arenado brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Willson Contreras has 64 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.336/.416.

Lars Nootbaar has been key for St. Louis with 60 hits, an OBP of .329 plus a slugging percentage of .361.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated a team-best OBP (.322) and slugging percentage (.440), while leading the White Sox in hits (61, while batting .242).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 112th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Vargas hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Chase Meidroth has five doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while batting .282. He's slugging .345 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .235 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.

Luis Robert is batting .194 with eight doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

