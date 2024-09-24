Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 4:13 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Colorado Rockies.

Cardinals vs Rockies Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (79-77) vs. Colorado Rockies (60-96)

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Cardinals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-116) | COL: (-102)

STL: (-116) | COL: (-102) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+130) | COL: +1.5 (-160)

STL: -1.5 (+130) | COL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cardinals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 2-0, 0.90 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 3-10, 4.73 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Michael McGreevy (2-0) to the mound, while Ryan Feltner (3-10) will get the nod for the Rockies. McGreevy helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. McGreevy has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 14-14-0 ATS record in Feltner's 28 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 27 of Feltner's starts this season, and they went 10-17 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (55%)

Cardinals vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Cardinals, Colorado is the underdog at -102, and St. Louis is -116 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Rockies Spread

The Cardinals are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rockies. The Cardinals are +130 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -160.

Cardinals vs Rockies Over/Under

Cardinals versus Rockies, on Sept. 24, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 34 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 31-31 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 151 opportunities.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 72-79-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 38.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (57-92).

Colorado is 56-88 (winning only 38.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-75-2).

The Rockies have collected a 76-78-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis OPS (.753) this season. He has a .275 batting average, an on-base percentage of .340, and a slugging percentage of .413.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Alec Burleson has 141 hits, which leads St. Louis batters this season. He's batting .267 with 41 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 42nd, his on-base percentage 101st, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Nolan Arenado is batting .270 with a .394 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.

Arenado brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Masyn Winn has been key for St. Louis with 150 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Winn has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle is batting .264 with 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 48th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar paces his team with 168 hits and has a club-high .466 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .294.

His batting average ranks 42nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Ryan McMahon a has .331 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .249 with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks.

Cardinals vs Rockies Head to Head

6/9/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/7/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/6/2023: 1-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

1-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/5/2023: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/4/2023: 9-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/12/2023: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/11/2023: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/10/2023: 7-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

