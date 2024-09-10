Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (72-71) vs. Cincinnati Reds (70-75)

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSOH

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-134) | CIN: (+114)

STL: (-134) | CIN: (+114) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178)

STL: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-7, 4.07 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 0-1, 0.87 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Andre Pallante (6-7, 4.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Rhett Lowder (0-1, 0.87 ERA). Pallante's team is 7-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Pallante's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Lowder has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds went 1-1-0. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for one Lowder start this season -- they won.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (58.2%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

St. Louis is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +114 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Cardinals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +146 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are -178.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

The Cardinals-Reds game on Sept. 10 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (47.5%) in those contests.

This season St. Louis has been victorious 16 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 138 opportunities.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 66-72-0 in 138 games with a line this season.

The Reds have gone 34-39 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Cincinnati has a 21-20 record (winning 51.2% of its games).

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times this season for a 66-66-7 record against the over/under.

The Reds have put together a 78-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.1% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 133 hits, batting .273 this season with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .316 and a slugging percentage of .439.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan has 138 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .331. He's batting .266 and slugging .396.

His batting average ranks 44th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 49th, and his slugging percentage 97th.

Nolan Arenado has 138 hits this season and has a slash line of .266/.317/.393.

Masyn Winn leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.408) thanks to 42 extra-base hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated 143 hits with a .475 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Reds. He's batting .260 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average is 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Spencer Steer has 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .232. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average is 115th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Jonathan India has put up a team-best .348 on-base percentage.

Tyler Stephenson is hitting .261 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

8/14/2024: 9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/13/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2024: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/30/2024: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/29/2024: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/28/2024: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/27/2024: 11-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/29/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/28/2024: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

