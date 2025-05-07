Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (17-19) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-24)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: MLB Network, FDSMW, and SportsNet PT

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-172) | PIT: (+144)

STL: (-172) | PIT: (+144) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-144)

STL: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 3-1, 4.12 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-3, 4.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Sonny Gray (3-1) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (1-3) will answer the bell for the Pirates. Gray and his team are 4-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 2-5-0 ATS record in Keller's seven starts with a set spread. The Pirates have a 1-3 record in Keller's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (62.9%)

Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Pirates moneyline has St. Louis as a -172 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +144 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Pirates Spread

The Cardinals are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Pirates. The Cardinals are +118 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -144.

Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Cardinals-Pirates on May 7, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

St. Louis has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -172.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 21 of 36 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 17-19-0 against the spread in their 36 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won seven of the 22 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (31.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 3-4 (42.9%).

In the 35 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-17-1).

The Pirates have covered just 34.3% of their games this season, going 12-23-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar is batting .237 with seven doubles, five home runs and 27 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .400.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 99th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan has 44 hits and an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .481. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season. He's batting .336.

He is fifth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging in MLB.

Donovan has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .263 with three doubles, five walks and five RBIs.

Nolan Arenado has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.345/.400.

Arenado has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two walks and an RBI.

Victor Scott II is batting .284 with a .352 OBP and 15 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Scott takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .273 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up an on-base percentage of .385 and has 29 hits, both team-high figures for the Pirates. He's batting .252 and slugging .504.

He is 80th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Bryan Reynolds' .371 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .231 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 106th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen has six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .253.

Enmanuel Valdez is batting .221 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 walks.

Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head

5/5/2025: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/8/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/7/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/18/2024: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/17/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/24/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/23/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!