Cardinals vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the St. Louis Cardinals are up against the San Diego Padres.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cardinals vs Padres Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (40-31) vs. San Diego Padres (37-35)

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Padres.TV

Cardinals vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-120) | SD: (+102)

STL: (-120) | SD: (+102) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-194) | SD: -1.5 (+160)

STL: +1.5 (-194) | SD: -1.5 (+160) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Cardinals vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 5-3, 4.64 ERA vs TBA (Padres)

The Cardinals will look to Kyle Leahy (5-3), while the Padres' starter has not yet been announced. Leahy's team is 7-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Leahy's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (60.6%)

Cardinals vs Padres Moneyline

St. Louis is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +102 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Padres are +160 to cover, while the Cardinals are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Cardinals-Padres on June 17 is 10.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (70.6%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 7-1 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 30 of their 70 opportunities.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 44-26-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres are 17-19 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.2% of those games).

San Diego has a 14-16 record (winning 46.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Padres have played in 72 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-40-1).

The Padres have collected a 38-34-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson is batting .285 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .491.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Burleson will look for his 17th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with three doubles, five home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.545) and total hits (81) this season. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is 15th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging in MLB.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 68 hits.

JJ Wetherholt has 10 home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up a team-high OBP (.344) and slugging percentage (.344). He's batting .278.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 134th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets' 47 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .225 while slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average ranks 126th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Manny Machado is hitting .175 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks.

Xander Bogaerts has four doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .222.

Cardinals vs Padres Head to Head

6/16/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/15/2026: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/10/2026: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/9/2026: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/8/2026: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/7/2026: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/3/2025: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/2/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/1/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/27/2025: 9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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