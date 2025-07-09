Cardinals vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals.

Cardinals vs Nationals Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (49-43) vs. Washington Nationals (37-54)

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and MASN

Cardinals vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-235) | WSH: (+194)

STL: (-235) | WSH: (+194) Spread: STL: -1.5 (-125) | WSH: +1.5 (+104)

STL: -1.5 (-125) | WSH: +1.5 (+104) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Cardinals vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 5-4, 4.10 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 3-8, 3.11 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Andre Pallante (5-4) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (3-8). Pallante and his team are 11-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Pallante starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-3. The Nationals have a 10-8-0 ATS record in Gore's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Gore's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Cardinals vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (55%)

Cardinals vs Nationals Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Nationals moneyline has St. Louis as a -235 favorite, while Washington is a +194 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (+104 to cover), and St. Louis is -125 to cover the runline.

Cardinals vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Nationals game on July 9, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Cardinals vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 21, or 55.3%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Oddsmakers have given St. Louis the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -235 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 89 opportunities.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 49-40-0 in 89 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have gone 32-36 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).

Washington has gone 1-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer (20%).

The Nationals have played in 86 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-38-1).

The Nationals have a 45-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .438. He has a .296 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 66th in slugging.

Donovan has recorded a base hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .257 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and five RBIs.

Nolan Arenado is batting .244 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualifying batters, he is 110th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage.

Lars Nootbaar has collected 72 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in total hits (79) this season while batting .290 with 26 extra-base hits.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up a team-high OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.545), while leading the Nationals in hits (98, while batting .287).

He ranks 26th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

C.J. Abrams is batting .288 with 18 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .358.

His batting average ranks 24th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Luis Garcia is hitting .266 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe has 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .232.

Cardinals vs Nationals Head to Head

5/11/2025: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/10/2025: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/9/2025: 10-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/27/2024: 14-3 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

14-3 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/26/2024: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-8 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/8/2024: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/7/2024: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/6/2024: 14-6 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-6 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/5/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

