Cardinals vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

In MLB action on Friday, the Seattle Mariners take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mariners vs Cardinals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (71-70) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (71-69)

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-126) | STL: (+108)

SEA: (-126) | STL: (+108) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170)

SEA: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 10-8, 3.30 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 8-8, 3.43 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (10-8) to the mound, while Erick Fedde (8-8) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Miller's team is 14-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Miller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-7. The Cardinals are 16-10-0 against the spread when Fedde starts. The Cardinals are 8-15 in Fedde's 23 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (53.2%)

Mariners vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Cardinals, Seattle is the favorite at -126, and St. Louis is +108 playing at home.

Mariners vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Seattle is +140 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Mariners-Cardinals on Sept. 6, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Mariners vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 53 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 44 times in 78 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 140 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 61-79-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals are 35-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.3% of those games).

St. Louis has a record of 16-25 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (39%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times this season for a 65-68-2 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 65-70-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (98) this season while batting .210 with 43 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .301 and a slugging percentage of .426.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 131st in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .218 with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 128th, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 102nd.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .692, fueled by an OBP of .317 and a team-best slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Rodriguez has recorded a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .282 with a double, three home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Justin Turner has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .345.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has 131 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .275 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan leads his team with a .333 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .399.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 41st in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado is batting .264 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Masyn Winn is slugging .415 to lead his team.

