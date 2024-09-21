Cardinals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Cardinals vs Guardians Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (77-77) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-65)

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSGL

Cardinals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-116) | CLE: (-102)

STL: (-116) | CLE: (-102) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-182) | CLE: -1.5 (+150)

STL: +1.5 (-182) | CLE: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cardinals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 8-11, 5.49 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Guardians) - 2-1, 2.52 ERA

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (8-11) for the Cardinals and Matthew Boyd (2-1) for the Guardians. Mikolas' team is 16-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Mikolas' team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-6). The Guardians have a 5-2-0 ATS record in Boyd's seven starts that had a set spread. The Guardians have played while the underdog on the moneyline for three of Boyd's starts this season, and they won every time.

Cardinals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (50.9%)

Cardinals vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Cardinals, Cleveland is the underdog at -102, and St. Louis is -116 playing at home.

Cardinals vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Guardians are +150 to cover, while the Cardinals are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Guardians contest on Sept. 21 has been set at 8, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 33 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 30-31 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 149 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 71-78-0 against the spread in their 149 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 57 total times this season. They've gone 26-31 in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 18-27 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (40%).

The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers 153 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 69 of those games (69-76-8).

The Guardians have an 82-71-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.6% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .341, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .412. He's batting .275 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in total hits (141) this season while batting .269 with 41 extra-base hits. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging in the majors.

Nolan Arenado has 149 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.322/.393.

Masyn Winn is batting .267 with a .313 OBP and 51 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up 164 hits with a .517 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Guardians. He's batting .274 and with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .243 with 26 doubles, 31 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 98th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Lane Thomas has 26 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .241.

Cardinals vs Guardians Head to Head

9/20/2024: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2023: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

