Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Saturday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cardinals vs Brewers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (10-15) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-13)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSWI

Cardinals vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-162) | MIL: (+136)

STL: (-162) | MIL: (+136) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+130) | MIL: +1.5 (-156)

STL: -1.5 (+130) | MIL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 3-0, 3.41 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 1-0, 1.93 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Sonny Gray (3-0, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Quinn Priester (1-0, 1.93 ERA). Gray's team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gray's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Brewers have gone 1-2-0 against the spread when Priester starts. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for two Priester starts this season -- they split the games.

Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (54.5%)

Cardinals vs Brewers Moneyline

St. Louis is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +136 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and St. Louis is +130 to cover the runline.

Cardinals vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Brewers contest on April 26, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win two times (33.3%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given St. Louis the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -162 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 14 of 25 chances this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 12-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline 12 total times this season. They've gone 3-9 in those games.

Milwaukee has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer without earning a win.

The Brewers have played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-15-0).

The Brewers have a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with 32 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .533. He's batting .356.

He is fourth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Donovan hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Lars Nootbaar has three doubles, four home runs and 20 walks. He's batting .239 and slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He ranks 88th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Nolan James Arenado has 23 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.370/.430.

Victor Scott II is batting .275 with a .337 OBP and 10 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has put up a team-best .452 slugging percentage. He's batting .346 with an on-base percentage of .386.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is fifth, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Turang brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double, three walks and four RBI.

Jackson Chourio paces his team with 27 hits. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .265.

He is currently 80th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Sal Frelick a has .396 on-base percentage to lead the Brewers.

Christian Yelich is batting .216 with three doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!