Cardinals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

The Athletics are among the MLB squads in action on Tuesday, versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Cardinals Game Info

Athletics (64-75) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (68-71)

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-110) | STL: (-106)

OAK: (-110) | STL: (-106) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182)

OAK: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Athletics vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino (Athletics) - 6-11, 4.82 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 6-10, 5.04 ERA

The probable pitchers are Luis Severino (6-11) for the Athletics and Miles Mikolas (6-10) for the Cardinals. Severino and his team have a record of 11-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Severino's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals are 11-15-0 ATS in Mikolas' 26 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals are 7-11 in Mikolas' 18 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Athletics vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.7%)

Athletics vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Athletics vs Cardinals moneyline has the Athletics as a -110 favorite, while the Cardinals are a -106 underdog at home.

Athletics vs Cardinals Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Athletics are +150 to cover, while the Cardinals are -182 to cover.

Athletics vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Athletics versus Cardinals game on Sept. 2 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Athletics vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Athletics have come away with 15 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 15 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 138 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have an against the spread record of 73-65-0 in 138 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won 48.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (35-37).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, the Cardinals have a record of 35-36 (49.3%).

The Cardinals have played in 133 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-58-5).

The Cardinals are 67-66-0 against the spread this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.495) thanks to 65 extra-base hits. He has a .270 batting average and an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 24th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .271 with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 43rd, his on-base percentage 49th, and his slugging percentage 43rd.

Soderstrom enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles, a walk and five RBIs.

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in total hits (105) this season, and 53 of those have gone for extra bases.

Nick Kurtz has been key for Sacramento with 103 hits, an OBP of .402 plus a slugging percentage of .632.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .251. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Masyn Winn is batting .256 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .311.

His batting average is 87th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 113th, and he is 137th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 54 walks while batting .244.

Ivan Herrera has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 33 walks while batting .286.

Athletics vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/1/2025: 11-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/17/2024: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/15/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/16/2023: 8-0 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-0 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/15/2023: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/14/2023: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!