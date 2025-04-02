Cardinals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Wednesday.

Cardinals vs Angels Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (3-2) vs. Los Angeles Angels (4-1)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSW

Cardinals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-152) | LAA: (+128)

STL: (-152) | LAA: (+128) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162)

STL: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cardinals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Sonny Gray versus the Angels and Yusei Kikuchi. Gray helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Gray's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Kikuchi has started just one game with a set spread, which the Angels failed to cover. The Angels have always been the moneyline underdog when Kikuchi starts this season.

Cardinals vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (63.5%)

Cardinals vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -152 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Cardinals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +134 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are -162.

Cardinals vs Angels Over/Under

Cardinals versus Angels on April 2 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Cardinals vs Angels Betting Trends

The Cardinals were victorious in 36, or 50%, of the 72 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last season St. Louis came away with a win 12 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The Angels finished 53-76 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 41.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer last year, Los Angeles went 30-44 (40.5%).

The Angels played in 159 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-76-9).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan finished with an OPS of .759 last season, fueled by a .342 OBP and a slugging percentage of .417.

Alec Burleson slashed .269/.314/.420 and finished with an OPS of .735.

Masyn Winn ended his last campaign with 157 hits, an OBP of .314, plus a slugging percentage of .416.

Nolan Arenado slashed .272/.325/.394 and finished with an OPS of .719.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward racked up a .426 slugging percentage and a .246 batting average last year.

Jorge Soler hit .241 with 34 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 68 walks.

Nolan Schanuel had a .343 on-base percentage while batting .250 last season.

Jo Adell hit .207 with 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks.

Cardinals vs Angels Head to Head

4/1/2025: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/31/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/15/2024: 7-2 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-2 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/14/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/13/2024: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/4/2023: 11-7 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-7 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/3/2023: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/2/2023: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

