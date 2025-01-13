Cardinals Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

Following a 4-13 record in his first year as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2023, Jonathan Gannon helped the franchise improve to 8-9 in 2024. Despite doubling their win total from a season ago, the Cardinals have to be disappointed with how the 2024 campaign concluded after finishing with a 2-5 record in their final seven games, forcing them to miss the playoffs.

With the Cardinals having quite a few holes on their roster -- especially on the defensive side of the ball -- let's take a quick glance at their upcoming offseason.

Overall Offense: 9th

9th Pass Offense: 13th

13th Rush Offense: 5th

5th Overall Defense: 28th

28th Pass Defense: 23rd

23rd Rush Defense: 28th

Cardinals' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Kyzir White, OLB

Will Hernandez, G

Matt Prater, K

Dennis Gardeck, OLB

Kelvin Beachum, T

Evan Brown, G

Zay Jones, WR

Zach Pascal, WR

Trystan Colon-Castillo, C

Aaron Brewer, LS

L.J. Collier, DE

Baron Browning, LB

Julian Okwara, OLB

Greg Dortch, WR

Roy Lopez, DT

Victor Dimukeje, OLB

Krys Barnes, LB

Joey Blount, S (restricted free agent)

Jesse Luketa, LB (restricted free agent)

Carter O'Donnell, G (exclusive rights free agent)

Travis Vokolek, TE (exclusive rights free agent)

Here are the Cardinals' long list of impending free agents, per Spotrac. Ahead of an offseason where Arizona wants to take another step forward, they are currently projected for the fifth-most cap space ($75.96 million).

The Cardinals did make strides forward in the sack department this season, going from having the third-fewest sacks (33) in 2023 to tied for the 13th-most sacks (41) in 2024 despite Arizona not having a single player record more than five sacks. Although the Cardinals desperately need a consistent difference-maker off the edge, 43.9% of their sack production from this season is potentially going to hit free agency.

In addition to a few of their pass rushers potentially hitting the open market, the Cardinals will have to make decisions on two offensive linemen (Evan Brown and Kelvin Beachum) who logged 67.7% or more of the offensive snaps in 2024. Along with trying to improve the roster via free agency, Arizona will also be turning their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cardinals' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

16th overall

2nd round

3rd round

4th round

5th round

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

Arizona will enter the offseason with five draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to Tankathon. Taking that into account, the Cardinals will need to make the most of their limited draft capital, and there's a chance they elect to trade back multiple times to accumulate more capital.

Our own Austin Swaim has Arizona taking defensive lineman Kenneth Grant with the 16th overall pick in his 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Cardinals' Top Offseason Needs

Defensive Line

Offensive Line

Cornerback

Given the lack of production they've gotten from their pass rushers in recent years, the Cardinals would be wise to double-dip by adding at least one pass rusher in free agency and in the draft. Even if Arizona trades back in the first round of this year's draft, they should have plenty of options along the defensive front.

As mentioned above, the Cardinals could move on from a couple of their starting offensive linemen as they continue to build their offense around Kyler Murray. Aside from Hjalte Froholdt and Paris Johnson cementing themselves as starters moving forward, Arizona's offensive line could look a bit different in 2025.

Similar to pass rusher, the Cardinals would benefit from addressing their cornerback spot via free agency and the draft after ranking 23rd in schedule-adjusted pass defense in 2024. Finding a playmaker in the secondary to pair with All-Pro Budda Baker should be a priority with Arizona being tied for the eighth-fewest interceptions (9) this season.

