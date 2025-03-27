Capitals vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

NHL action on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Capitals vs Wild Game Info

Washington Capitals (47-15-9) vs. Minnesota Wild (40-27-5)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-160) Wild (+132) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (60.4%)

Capitals vs Wild Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +160 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -200.

Capitals vs Wild Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Wild on March 27, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Capitals vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -160 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!