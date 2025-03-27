NHL
Capitals vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27
NHL action on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Minnesota Wild.
Capitals vs Wild Game Info
- Washington Capitals (47-15-9) vs. Minnesota Wild (40-27-5)
- Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-160)
|Wild (+132)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (60.4%)
Capitals vs Wild Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +160 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -200.
Capitals vs Wild Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Wild on March 27, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.
Capitals vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -160 favorite on the road.