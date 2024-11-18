menu item
NHL

Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Monday, the Washington Capitals face the Utah Hockey Club.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (12-4-1) vs. Utah Hockey Club (7-7-3)
  • Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-114)Utah Hockey Club (-105)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (53.7%)

Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +210.

Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Utah Hockey Club, on November 18, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Utah Hockey Club reveal Washington as the favorite (-114) and Utah as the underdog (-105) despite being the home team.

