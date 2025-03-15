NHL
Capitals vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Washington Capitals taking on the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Capitals vs Sharks Game Info
- Washington Capitals (43-15-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-40-9)
- Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-275)
|Sharks (+220)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (66.3%)
Capitals vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Capitals. The Sharks are -110 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -110.
Capitals vs Sharks Over/Under
- Capitals versus Sharks on March 15 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.
Capitals vs Sharks Moneyline
- Washington is a -275 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +220 underdog at home.