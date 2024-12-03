Capitals vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 3

The Washington Capitals will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Capitals vs Sharks Game Info

Washington Capitals (17-6-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-13-5)

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-295) Sharks (+235) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (70.8%)

Capitals vs Sharks Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Capitals are -118 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -104.

Capitals vs Sharks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Sharks on December 3, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Capitals vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -295 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!