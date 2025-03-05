NHL
Capitals vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5
The Washington Capitals will face the New York Rangers in NHL action on Wednesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Capitals vs Rangers Game Info
- Washington Capitals (39-14-8) vs. New York Rangers (31-26-4)
- Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: TNT
Capitals vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-126)
|Rangers (+105)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (53.3%)
Capitals vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -240.
Capitals vs Rangers Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Rangers game on March 5, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.
Capitals vs Rangers Moneyline
- Washington is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +105 underdog at home.