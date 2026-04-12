FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

The Washington Capitals will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Capitals vs Penguins Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (41-30-9) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-23-16)
  • Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: TNT

Capitals vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-150)Penguins (+125)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (54.5%)

Capitals vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Penguins. The Capitals are +160 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -205.

Capitals vs Penguins Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Penguins, on April 12, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Capitals vs Penguins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Penguins reveal Washington as the favorite (-150) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+125) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup