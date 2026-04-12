NHL
Capitals vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12
The Washington Capitals will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Sunday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Capitals vs Penguins Game Info
- Washington Capitals (41-30-9) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-23-16)
- Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: TNT
Capitals vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-150)
|Penguins (+125)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (54.5%)
Capitals vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Penguins. The Capitals are +160 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -205.
Capitals vs Penguins Over/Under
- Capitals versus Penguins, on April 12, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Capitals vs Penguins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Penguins reveal Washington as the favorite (-150) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+125) on the road.