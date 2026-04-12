Capitals vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

The Washington Capitals will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Capitals vs Penguins Game Info

Washington Capitals (41-30-9) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-23-16)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: TNT

Capitals vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-150) Penguins (+125) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (54.5%)

Capitals vs Penguins Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Penguins. The Capitals are +160 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -205.

Capitals vs Penguins Over/Under

Capitals versus Penguins, on April 12, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Capitals vs Penguins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Penguins reveal Washington as the favorite (-150) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+125) on the road.

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