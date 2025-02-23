NHL
Capitals vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23
In NHL action on Sunday, the Washington Capitals take on the Edmonton Oilers.
Capitals vs Oilers Game Info
- Washington Capitals (37-11-8) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-18-4)
- Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: TNT
Capitals vs Oilers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-110)
|Oilers (-110)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Capitals vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Capitals win (56.1%)
Capitals vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Oilers are +210 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Capitals vs Oilers Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Oilers on February 23, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Capitals vs Oilers Moneyline
- Washington is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -110 underdog on the road.