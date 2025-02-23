FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Capitals vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Sunday, the Washington Capitals take on the Edmonton Oilers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Oilers Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (37-11-8) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-18-4)
  • Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: TNT

Capitals vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-110)Oilers (-110)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Capitals vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (56.1%)

Capitals vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Oilers are +210 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Capitals vs Oilers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Oilers on February 23, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Capitals vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Washington is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -110 underdog on the road.

