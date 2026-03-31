Capitals vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Washington Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Capitals vs Flyers Game Info

Washington Capitals (37-28-9) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (37-24-12)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-134) Flyers (+112) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (58.7%)

Capitals vs Flyers Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -225.

Capitals vs Flyers Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Flyers on March 31, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Capitals vs Flyers Moneyline

The Capitals vs Flyers moneyline has Washington as a -134 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +112 underdog on the road.

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