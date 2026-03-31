NHL
Capitals vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Washington Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Capitals vs Flyers Game Info
- Washington Capitals (37-28-9) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (37-24-12)
- Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-134)
|Flyers (+112)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (58.7%)
Capitals vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -225.
Capitals vs Flyers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Flyers on March 31, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Capitals vs Flyers Moneyline
- The Capitals vs Flyers moneyline has Washington as a -134 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +112 underdog on the road.