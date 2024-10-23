Capitals vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 23

The Washington Capitals will face the Philadelphia Flyers in NHL action on Wednesday.

Capitals vs Flyers Game Info

Washington Capitals (3-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-3-1)

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Coverage: TNT

Capitals vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-150) Flyers (+125) 5.5

Capitals vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (72.7%)

Capitals vs Flyers Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Capitals vs Flyers Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Flyers game on October 23, with the over available at -140 and the under at +112.

Capitals vs Flyers Moneyline

The Capitals vs Flyers moneyline has Washington as a -150 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +125 underdog on the road.

