NHL

Capitals vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Capitals vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 23

The Washington Capitals will face the Philadelphia Flyers in NHL action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Flyers Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (3-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-3-1)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: TNT

Capitals vs Flyers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Capitals (-150)Flyers (+125)5.5

Capitals vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (72.7%)

Capitals vs Flyers Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Capitals vs Flyers Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Flyers game on October 23, with the over available at -140 and the under at +112.

Capitals vs Flyers Moneyline

  • The Capitals vs Flyers moneyline has Washington as a -150 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +125 underdog on the road.

