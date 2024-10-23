Capitals vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 23
The Washington Capitals will face the Philadelphia Flyers in NHL action on Wednesday.
Capitals vs Flyers Game Info
- Washington Capitals (3-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-3-1)
- Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: TNT
Capitals vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Capitals (-150)
|Flyers (+125)
|5.5
Capitals vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Capitals win (72.7%)
Capitals vs Flyers Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this matchup.
Capitals vs Flyers Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Flyers game on October 23, with the over available at -140 and the under at +112.
Capitals vs Flyers Moneyline
- The Capitals vs Flyers moneyline has Washington as a -150 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +125 underdog on the road.