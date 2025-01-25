Capitals vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

The Washington Capitals are among the NHL teams in action on Saturday, versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Capitals vs Canucks Game Info

Washington Capitals (33-10-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (20-17-10)

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-128) Canucks (+106) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (69%)

Capitals vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Capitals. The Canucks are -260 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +205.

Capitals vs Canucks Over/Under

Capitals versus Canucks on January 25 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Capitals vs Canucks Moneyline

Washington is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +106 underdog at home.

