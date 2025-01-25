NHL
Capitals vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25
The Washington Capitals are among the NHL teams in action on Saturday, versus the Vancouver Canucks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Canucks Game Info
- Washington Capitals (33-10-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (20-17-10)
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-128)
|Canucks (+106)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (69%)
Capitals vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Capitals. The Canucks are -260 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +205.
Capitals vs Canucks Over/Under
- Capitals versus Canucks on January 25 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Capitals vs Canucks Moneyline
- Washington is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +106 underdog at home.