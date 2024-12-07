NHL
Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info
- Washington Capitals (18-6-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-13-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-146)
|Canadiens (+122)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (60.5%)
Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Capitals are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Capitals are +168 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -210.
Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Canadiens on December 7, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Capitals, Montreal is the underdog at +122, and Washington is -146 playing on the road.