FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (18-6-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-13-3)
  • Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-146)Canadiens (+122)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (60.5%)

Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Capitals are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Capitals are +168 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -210.

Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Canadiens on December 7, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Capitals, Montreal is the underdog at +122, and Washington is -146 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup