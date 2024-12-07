Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info

Washington Capitals (18-6-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-13-3)

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-146) Canadiens (+122) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (60.5%)

Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Capitals are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Capitals are +168 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -210.

Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Canadiens on December 7, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Capitals, Montreal is the underdog at +122, and Washington is -146 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!