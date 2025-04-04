FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Capitals vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Washington Capitals versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (48-18-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-44-10)
  • Date: Friday, April 4, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Capitals vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-410)Blackhawks (+315)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (64.3%)

Capitals vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -154 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being +126.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Blackhawks game on April 4, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Blackhawks reveal Washington as the favorite (-410) and Chicago as the underdog (+315) on the road.

