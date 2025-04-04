Capitals vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

The Washington Capitals versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Game Info

Washington Capitals (48-18-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-44-10)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: NHL Network

Capitals vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-410) Blackhawks (+315) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (64.3%)

Capitals vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -154 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being +126.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Blackhawks game on April 4, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Blackhawks reveal Washington as the favorite (-410) and Chicago as the underdog (+315) on the road.

