Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026

Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group H | FanDuel
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🏟️ TONIGHT 8PM ET · NRG STADIUM HOUSTON TX · FS1 · GROUP H MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group H · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel
Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
Cabo Verde +165 · Draw +220 · Saudi Arabia +175 · O/U 2.5 · FOX: "Take Cabo Verde to Win" · Livramento +275 · First-ever WC meeting · Historic night for the Blue Sharks
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Friday June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+
Cabo Verde ML
+165
$10→$26.50
Draw +220 · O/U 2.5
FOX: "Take Cabo Verde to Win"
Saudi Arabia ML
+175
$10→$27.50
⚡ UNDERDOG STORY OF THE TOURNAMENT · FIRST-EVER WC DEBUTANT WITH 2+ PTS IN FIRST TWO GAMES SINCE 2002 · DREW SPAIN 0-0 (VOZINHA 8 SAVES) · DREW URUGUAY 2-2 · SAUDI ARABIA 1 WIN IN LAST 8 · 3 SHOTS vs SPAIN · MUST WIN OR OUT
FOX Sports explicitly: "Clearly, from watching both sides' first two matches, Cape Verde looks to be the better squad, and I'll grab the nice plus price on it to get the win." CBS/SportsLine FD confirmed: Cabo Verde +165, Saudi Arabia +175. Vozinha, 40 years old, making history. Saudi Arabia: 1 win in last 8, 3 shots vs Spain 4-0.
Group H Standings · MD3 · TONIGHT 8PM ET · Simultaneous: Uruguay vs Spain Guadalajara 8PM ET · FOX
🇺🇾 Uruguay · 2pts · +0 GD · drew KSA 1-1 · drew CV 2-2 · MUST WIN vs Spain to advance safely
2nd
🇨🇻 Cabo Verde · 2pts · -0 GD · DEBUTANTS · drew ESP 0-0 · drew URU 2-2 · WIN advances as best 3rd-place · TONIGHT
3rd
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia · 1pt · -4 GD · MUST WIN or OUT · only 3 shots vs Spain · 1 win in last 8
4th
🎯 Prediction & Overview
Cabo Verde 1-0 Saudi Arabia · Historic first WC win · Vozinha clean sheet · Livramento scores🇨🇻 1–0 🇸🇦
Cabo Verde's World Cup story is one of the great tournament narratives. They held Spain 0-0 (Vozinha 8 saves) and battled Uruguay to a 2-2 draw. CBS: "Cape Verde is the only one of this tournament's four debutants to have two or more points through their first two games, becoming the first World Cup debutant to get a result in both of its first two games since 2002." Now they face Saudi Arabia — the game they targeted for a first-ever WC win.
Saudi Arabia have been a profound disappointment. Covers: "Their lack of creativity and calmness in the final third is a major issue." Only 3 shots vs Spain in a 4-0 loss. FOX: "Saudi Arabia has failed to win its last three matches." They MUST WIN — but their cautious 5-4-1 setup against a team that needs to win too plays right into Cabo Verde's counter-attack game.
When Saudi Arabia push forward for the win they need, Cabo Verde will hit them on the break. Livramento is the counter-attack threat. Prediction: Cabo Verde 1-0 Saudi Arabia. Historic night for the Blue Sharks.
📋 Team News & Context
🇨🇻 Cabo Verde: Vozinha (40yo) · 8 saves vs Spain · unbeaten 5 straight · no key suspensions · Livramento 4 qualifying goals · Monteiro is the captain and creative engine · RotoWire confirms no injury table entries · drew Spain 0-0, drew Uruguay 2-2
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia: 1 win in last 8 · 4-0 loss to Spain (3 shots) · MUST WIN · Georgios Donis · 5-4-1 projected (RotoWire) · Salem Al-Dawsari (109 caps, 27 goals) only real creative threat · Al-Buraikan leads line · No injuries reported
⚠️ Qualification reminder: Saudi Arabia must win regardless of other result. Cabo Verde advance as a best third-placed team with a win. A draw likely eliminates both. First-ever meeting between these nations.
📋 Projected Lineups
⚠️ Projected XIs — Official lineups ~75 mins before kickoff. Sources: RotoWire · Sports Mole · ESPN · SI · Racing Post consensus.
Saudi Arabia 5-4-1Georgios Donis · MUST WIN · cautious shape paradoxically
5-4-1 · MUST WIN OR OUT
AL-BURAIKAN
ST · +275 anytime
AL-SHAMAT
KANNO
N. AL-DAWSARI
S. AL-DAWSARI ⭐
109 caps · captain
ABDULHAMID
AL-TAMBAKTI
AL-AMRI
LAJAMI
AL-HARBI
AL-OWAIS
GK · 9 saves vs URU
⚠️ Projected 5-4-1 (RotoWire) · cautious despite needing to win · Al-Dawsari must be the match-winner
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel
🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY BET · +165 · "TAKE CABO VERDE TO WIN" · BETTER TEAM · PLUS MONEY · $10→$26.50
Cabo Verde Moneyline · +165
+165
$10→$26.50
FOX Sports explicitly: "Clearly, from watching both sides' first two matches, Cape Verde looks to be the better squad. Take Cape Verde to Win." Covers: "Saudi Arabia's lack of creativity and calmness in the final third is a major issue." Saudi Arabia have one win in their last eight and mustered only three shots against Spain. Cabo Verde are unbeaten in five. At +165 (winning $16.50 per $10 bet), this is plus money for the better team. $10→$26.50.
Cabo Verde +165 — FOX explicit primary. Better form, better team, plus money. $10→$26.50.
⭐ CBS/SPORTSLINE GREEN PRIMARY · UNDER 2.5 · KSA 1 GOAL IN 2 GAMES · VOZINHA 8 SAVES vs ESP · BTTS FAIL 3/4 RECENT · check FD
Under 2.5 Goals
check FD
~-127 to -154
CBS/SportsLine Martin Green (18-8 last 26 UCL picks) backs the Under. Saudi Arabia have scored just once in two games. Cabo Verde held Spain scoreless. Squawka and BettorsInsider both note the market leans toward a tight, low-scoring affair. BTTS has failed in 3 of 4 recent games for both clubs. The Under 2.5 reflects the defensive setups of both teams and the high stakes that favor caution. Check FD for live price.
Under 2.5 — CBS/SportsLine primary. KSA 1 goal in 2 games. Vozinha heroics. Check FD (~-127).
🦊 FOX +275 CONFIRMED · LIVRAMENTO · CABO VERDE STRIKER · 4 QUALIFYING GOALS · COUNTER-ATTACK DANGER · $10→$37.50
Dailon Livramento Anytime Scorer · +275
+275
$10→$37.50
FOX confirmed at +275. RotoWire: "Livramento scored four goals across Cape Verde's qualifying campaign and leads their forward line." When Saudi Arabia push forward for the win they need, space opens behind their line — and Livramento is the counter-attack threat who capitalises. JuveFc: "Dailon Livramento is the player best placed to score — sharp on the turn, direct, and with the finishing instinct that makes him Cape Verde's most consistent goal threat." $10→$37.50.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · All FanDuel
🦊 #1 — Cabo Verde ML +165 (FOX explicit primary · "take Cabo Verde to win" · better form · plus money · $10→$26.50)
+165
⭐ #2 — Under 2.5 Goals (CBS/SportsLine Green · KSA 1 goal in 2 games · check FD ~-127)
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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