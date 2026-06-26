Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026

Cabo Verde 1-0 Saudi Arabia · Historic first WC win · Vozinha clean sheet · Livramento scores 🇨🇻 1–0 🇸🇦

Cabo Verde's World Cup story is one of the great tournament narratives. They held Spain 0-0 (Vozinha 8 saves) and battled Uruguay to a 2-2 draw. CBS: "Cape Verde is the only one of this tournament's four debutants to have two or more points through their first two games, becoming the first World Cup debutant to get a result in both of its first two games since 2002." Now they face Saudi Arabia — the game they targeted for a first-ever WC win.

Saudi Arabia have been a profound disappointment. Covers: "Their lack of creativity and calmness in the final third is a major issue." Only 3 shots vs Spain in a 4-0 loss. FOX: "Saudi Arabia has failed to win its last three matches." They MUST WIN — but their cautious 5-4-1 setup against a team that needs to win too plays right into Cabo Verde's counter-attack game.

When Saudi Arabia push forward for the win they need, Cabo Verde will hit them on the break. Livramento is the counter-attack threat. Prediction: Cabo Verde 1-0 Saudi Arabia. Historic night for the Blue Sharks.