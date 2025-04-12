FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Canucks vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks are playing the Minnesota Wild.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Wild Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (37-29-13) vs. Minnesota Wild (43-29-7)
  • Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Wild Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-115)Wild (-104)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (60%)

Canucks vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Canucks are +210 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -265.

Canucks vs Wild Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Canucks versus Wild game on April 12 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Canucks vs Wild Moneyline

  • Minnesota is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -115 favorite at home.

