Canucks vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12
On Saturday in the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks are playing the Minnesota Wild.
Canucks vs Wild Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (37-29-13) vs. Minnesota Wild (43-29-7)
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-115)
|Wild (-104)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Wild Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Canucks win (60%)
Canucks vs Wild Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Canucks are +210 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -265.
Canucks vs Wild Over/Under
- The over/under for the Canucks versus Wild game on April 12 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.
Canucks vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -115 favorite at home.