NHL
Canucks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14
The NHL slate on Monday includes the Vancouver Canucks facing the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Canucks vs Sharks Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (37-29-14) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-49-11)
- Date: Monday, April 14, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-315)
|Sharks (+250)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (71.8%)
Canucks vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Canucks are -115 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -105.
Canucks vs Sharks Over/Under
- The Canucks-Sharks game on April 14 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.
Canucks vs Sharks Moneyline
- Vancouver is a -315 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +250 underdog on the road.