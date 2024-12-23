Canucks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

The Vancouver Canucks versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Canucks vs Sharks Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (16-10-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-19-6)

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-260) Sharks (+205) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (69.4%)

Canucks vs Sharks Puck Line

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Canucks are +102 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -124.

Canucks vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Canucks-Sharks on December 23, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Canucks vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -260 favorite at home.

