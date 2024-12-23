FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Canucks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canucks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

The Vancouver Canucks versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Canucks vs Sharks Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (16-10-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-19-6)
  • Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-260)Sharks (+205)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (69.4%)

Canucks vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Canucks are +102 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -124.

Canucks vs Sharks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Canucks-Sharks on December 23, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Canucks vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -260 favorite at home.

