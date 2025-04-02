Canucks vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Kraken Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (34-27-13) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-38-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-146) Kraken (+122) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (54.5%)

Canucks vs Kraken Puck Line

The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Canucks are +168 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -210.

Canucks vs Kraken Over/Under

Canucks versus Kraken on April 2 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Canucks vs Kraken Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Kraken reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-146) and Seattle as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!