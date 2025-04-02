NHL
Canucks vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2
The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Seattle Kraken.
Canucks vs Kraken Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (34-27-13) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-38-6)
- Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Kraken Odds
|Canucks (-146)
|Kraken (+122)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (54.5%)
Canucks vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Canucks are +168 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -210.
Canucks vs Kraken Over/Under
- Canucks versus Kraken on April 2 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.
Canucks vs Kraken Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Kraken reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-146) and Seattle as the underdog (+122) on the road.