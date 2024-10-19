menu item
NHL

Canucks vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

Canucks vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

On Saturday in the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks are up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Canucks vs Flyers Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (1-1-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-2-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Canucks (-137)Flyers (+114)6.5

Canucks vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (54.6%)

Canucks vs Flyers Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Canucks vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The over/under for Canucks-Flyers on October 19 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.

Canucks vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Vancouver is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +114 underdog at home.

