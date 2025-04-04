Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

On Saturday in the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks are up against the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canucks vs Ducks Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (34-28-13) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-34-8)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-182) Ducks (+150) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (61.2%)

Canucks vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -172 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +140.

Canucks vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for Canucks-Ducks on April 5 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Canucks vs Ducks Moneyline

Anaheim is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -182 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!