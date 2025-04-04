NHL
Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5
On Saturday in the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks are up against the Anaheim Ducks.
Canucks vs Ducks Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (34-28-13) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-34-8)
- Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-182)
|Ducks (+150)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (61.2%)
Canucks vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -172 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +140.
Canucks vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for Canucks-Ducks on April 5 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Canucks vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -182 favorite at home.