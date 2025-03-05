Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

The Vancouver Canucks are among the NHL teams in action on Wednesday, versus the Anaheim Ducks.

Canucks vs Ducks Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (27-22-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-26-7)

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-240) Ducks (+195) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (63.6%)

Canucks vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-134 to cover). And Vancouver, the favorite, is +110.

Canucks vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for Canucks-Ducks on March 5 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Canucks vs Ducks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Ducks reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-240) and Anaheim as the underdog (+195) on the road.

