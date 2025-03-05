FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

The Vancouver Canucks are among the NHL teams in action on Wednesday, versus the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canucks vs Ducks Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (27-22-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-26-7)
  • Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-240)Ducks (+195)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (63.6%)

Canucks vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-134 to cover). And Vancouver, the favorite, is +110.

Canucks vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Canucks-Ducks on March 5 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Canucks vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Ducks reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-240) and Anaheim as the underdog (+195) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup