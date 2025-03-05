NHL
Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5
The Vancouver Canucks are among the NHL teams in action on Wednesday, versus the Anaheim Ducks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Canucks vs Ducks Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (27-22-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-26-7)
- Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-240)
|Ducks (+195)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (63.6%)
Canucks vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-134 to cover). And Vancouver, the favorite, is +110.
Canucks vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for Canucks-Ducks on March 5 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Canucks vs Ducks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Ducks reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-240) and Anaheim as the underdog (+195) on the road.