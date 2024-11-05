Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Vancouver Canucks facing the Anaheim Ducks.

Canucks vs Ducks Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (5-2-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-5-2)

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-210) Ducks (+172) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (63.2%)

Canucks vs Ducks Puck Line

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Canucks are +120 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -148.

Canucks vs Ducks Over/Under

Canucks versus Ducks, on November 5, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Canucks vs Ducks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Ducks, Vancouver is the favorite at -210, and Anaheim is +172 playing at home.

