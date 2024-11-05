Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Vancouver Canucks facing the Anaheim Ducks.
Canucks vs Ducks Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (5-2-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-5-2)
- Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-210)
|Ducks (+172)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Canucks win (63.2%)
Canucks vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Canucks are +120 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -148.
Canucks vs Ducks Over/Under
- Canucks versus Ducks, on November 5, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Canucks vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Ducks, Vancouver is the favorite at -210, and Anaheim is +172 playing at home.