NHL

Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

Data Skrive

Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Vancouver Canucks facing the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Canucks vs Ducks Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (5-2-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-5-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-210)Ducks (+172)6.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (63.2%)

Canucks vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Canucks are +120 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -148.

Canucks vs Ducks Over/Under

  • Canucks versus Ducks, on November 5, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Canucks vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Ducks, Vancouver is the favorite at -210, and Anaheim is +172 playing at home.

